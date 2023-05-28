CSFB Increases Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EMA. UBS Group cut their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$56.38 on Wednesday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$64.32. The stock has a market cap of C$15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.50.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1684269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

