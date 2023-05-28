Cronos Price Tops $0.0606 on Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $4.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00038973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

