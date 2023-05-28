Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.93 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.93 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

