Credit Suisse Group Cuts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$39.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

