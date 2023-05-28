Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,625. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $393.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.62. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

