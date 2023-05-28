Creative Planning Has $22.71 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.