Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Craneware Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWRF remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Craneware has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.

About Craneware

About Craneware

Craneware Plc engages in the provision of software and support services for the healthcare industry. Its services and solutions include patient engagement, charge capture and pricing, claims analysis, revenue recovery and retention, and cost analytics. The company was founded by William Gordon Craig and Keith Neilson on May 19, 1999 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

