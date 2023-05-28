Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF) Short Interest Update

Craneware plc (OTCMKTS:CRWRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Craneware Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRWRF remained flat at $18.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Craneware has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.
About Craneware
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Craneware (CRWRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.