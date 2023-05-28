Covenant (COVN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32.88 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $177,979.67 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,283 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

