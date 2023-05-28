Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBKM opened at $16.95 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

