Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNSWF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,950.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

CNSWF traded up $37.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,976.98. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 515. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,138.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,913.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,738.57.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $13.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 63.67%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

