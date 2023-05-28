Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $303.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

