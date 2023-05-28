Concordium (CCD) Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $62.18 million and $563,052.09 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,836,607,809 coins. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.

The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

Buying and Selling Concordium

