Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $292.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average of $306.26. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

