Concentric Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,819,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,742,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Price Performance

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

