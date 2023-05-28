Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 355 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises about 1.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $244,319,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,285,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $222,578,000 after buying an additional 279,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.81.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

