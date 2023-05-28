Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,845 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.65 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

