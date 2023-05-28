Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

