Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.