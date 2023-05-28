Compound Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $36.59 or 0.00130387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $273.33 million and $12.10 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00060013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003679 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,469,282 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,468,809.49506921 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.29158727 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 352 active market(s) with $11,506,594.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

