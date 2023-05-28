Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPGY. Barclays lifted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.74) to GBX 2,300 ($28.61) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.74) to GBX 2,200 ($27.36) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.21) to GBX 1,675 ($20.83) in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,148.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. 348,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,119. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

