Comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) & Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and Shengfeng Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.27 $987.22 million $1.34 20.18 Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

