Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $41,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,819,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,772. The firm has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

