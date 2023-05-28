Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Down 13.9% in May

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $231,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock valued at $435,140 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cohu by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 139,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 573,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

