China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,697,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 14,819,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,022.6 days.
China Tower Price Performance
Shares of CHWRF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.
About China Tower
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Tower (CHWRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.