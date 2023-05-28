China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in May

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,697,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the April 30th total of 14,819,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,022.6 days.

China Tower Price Performance

Shares of CHWRF remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. China Tower has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About China Tower

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Tower Corp., Ltd. engages in the business of constructing and operating telecommunications towers. The firm is also involved in the provision of telecommunications tower site space; maintenance and power services; indoor distributed antenna systems and other trans-sector site application and information services; and Energy business.

