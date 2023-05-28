China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,700 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the April 30th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,077.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

CRGGF stock remained flat at $3.46 during midday trading on Friday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.