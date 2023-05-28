China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in May

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CIADY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $38.45. 15,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.