China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CAAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 30,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

