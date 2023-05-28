China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Up 34.8% in May

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
CAAS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 30,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12. China Automotive Systems has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
Featured Stories
