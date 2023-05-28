Chia (XCH) Price Tops $34.99 on Major Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Chia has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.99 or 0.00126822 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $260.76 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 28,453,229 coins and its circulating supply is 7,453,229 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto-style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy-intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by: [xchscan](https://xchscan.com/)*”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.