Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 10th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,497 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chevron were worth $119,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.26 and its 200 day moving average is $169.36. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

