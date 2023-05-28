Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 309,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CGIFF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of CGIFF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

