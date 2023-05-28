Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 2.5 %

CENTA stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.69 and a 12 month high of $43.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

