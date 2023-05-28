Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the April 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EBR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 1,412,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

