Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Up 55.2% in May

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CLLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellnex Telecom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Shares of CLLNY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,513. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

