Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 30th total of 497,500 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,842. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 28.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celcuity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
