Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the April 30th total of 497,500 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Celcuity Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 37,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,842. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $233.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 28.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Celcuity by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

