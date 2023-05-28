Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $107.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after buying an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,208 shares of company stock worth $457,664 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

