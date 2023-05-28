CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.69 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $56.36 million and $7.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,107.05 or 0.99965487 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06939327 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,050,679.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.