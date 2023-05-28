Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 0.9 %

CPCAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

