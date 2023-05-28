Casper Price Up 5.5% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $569.11 million and $3.34 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,746,082,823 coins and its circulating supply is 11,042,319,070 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,744,462,067 with 11,040,795,421 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05108913 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,427,568.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

