CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Position Boosted by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 68,236 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,456 shares of company stock worth $92,877 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

