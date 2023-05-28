Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $677.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

