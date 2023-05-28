Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the April 30th total of 1,072,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 485.6 days.

Capital Power Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of CPXWF traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPXWF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

