Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the April 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $32.88 on Friday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capgemini Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.5487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Capgemini’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

