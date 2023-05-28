Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. decreased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the period. Cannae accounts for 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 35.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cannae by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 145.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,812. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,280.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

