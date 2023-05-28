CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $481,920.25 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,140.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00330688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012916 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.87 or 0.00559561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00067387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.00422123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001190 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

