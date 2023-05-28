Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
CGO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.16. 19,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,068. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
