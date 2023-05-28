Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

CGO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.16. 19,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,068. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

