Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.96) price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.97) price target on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.08) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of LON:BYIT opened at GBX 462 ($5.75) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 408.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bytes Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 353.40 ($4.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 478.60 ($5.95).
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
