Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $162,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 11,694.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BRKH remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Burtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

