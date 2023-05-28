Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Short Interest Down 17.4% in May

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 736,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Stock Up 0.4 %
BNR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. 92,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.18. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 69.91% and a negative net margin of 173.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Burning Rock Biotech
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BNR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €77.50 ($84.24) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($91.30) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($101.09) target price on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burning Rock Biotech (BNR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.