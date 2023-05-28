Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
NYSE BUR opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.
Burford Capital Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 867,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,849,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 56.3% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 448,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
About Burford Capital
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.