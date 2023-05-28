Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Trading Up 1.8 %

BKE stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 87.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,517 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 91,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 419,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

