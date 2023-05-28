Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Buckle Trading Up 1.8 %
BKE stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $50.35.
Buckle Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 28.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buckle (BKE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.