BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BTBIF remained flat at $2.42 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.16.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
Featured Stories
